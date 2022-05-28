This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Friday, State Minister Mauvin Godinho met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was briefed about the issues faced by people from Vasco town, which is located adjacent to the INS Hansa naval base.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Goa government seeks exemption from the rule that makes it mandatory for the state to get permission from the naval authorities to construct any structure within 500 metres of a naval base.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Goa government seeks exemption from the rule that makes it mandatory for the state to get permission from the naval authorities to construct any structure within 500 metres of a naval base.
On Friday, State Minister Mauvin Godinho met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was briefed about the issues faced by people from Vasco town, which is located adjacent to the INS Hansa naval base.
On Friday, State Minister Mauvin Godinho met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was briefed about the issues faced by people from Vasco town, which is located adjacent to the INS Hansa naval base.
The Goa minister said that several permits for construction have been stalled, as the Naval authorities were delaying their permission without any reason, reported by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Goa minister said that several permits for construction have been stalled, as the Naval authorities were delaying their permission without any reason, reported by PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Godinho said that a court had ordered the demolition of one of the structures because the Indian Navy had not approved it.
Further, Godinho said that a court had ordered the demolition of one of the structures because the Indian Navy had not approved it.
According to the minister, the guidelines for Goa should be different because it is a small state. He further explained that permission should be mandatory if the construction is within 10 metres of the naval base, as Goa is a small state.
According to the minister, the guidelines for Goa should be different because it is a small state. He further explained that permission should be mandatory if the construction is within 10 metres of the naval base, as Goa is a small state.
Thereby, Godinho added that " the 500 meter rule is feasible in case of bigger states."