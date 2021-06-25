In the wake of rise in the number of Covid Delta Plus cases in the country, the Goa government on Friday said it will ensure “stringent monitoring" along the borders of the state. The Delta Plus is the new mutant version of the Delta strain of COVID-19 first detected in India. It has already been declared a variant of concern by the Centre.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed the authorities to take the necessary measures.

Earlier this week, the state government ordered to increase the surveillance along the Maharashtra border.

"Since the 'Delta Plus' variant has been found in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district adjoining Goa, "surveillance along the border has been stepped up", the CM said.

Rane in a Tweet said today, “In view of the Delta Plus Variant cases found in the neighbouring states, we shall ensure that stringent monitoring is taking place at the borders. Hon'ble CM @DrPramodPSawant has already issued instructions on this matter."

“We need to ensure that our borders are secure to prevent the variant from entering the state of Goa. Till date, no cases of Delta Plus Variant has been found. Hon'ble CM and myself have been constantly monitoring the situation on ground to fight this pandemic unitedly," the Goa minister said in another tweet.

Sawant earlier this week had also said his government has allowed private laboratories to set up their facilities along the Goa-Maharashtra border. "If we find any suspect (entering Goa with the coronavirus infection), he is isolated and tested before being allowed to move around in the state," Sawant said.

Goa has not reported even a single case of Delta Plus variant so far, while cases of Delta variant were detected in the state.

Recently identified Delta Plus by experts is said to be more infectious. Currently, several studies are underway on the mutant variant.

In India, cases COVID-19 Delta Plus, suggested as Variant of Concern, has been detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry has advised to ramp up containment measures in the affected districts of the above-mentioned states.

This variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant and its severity is still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies)

