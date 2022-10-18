Goa govt to develop mobile app for entire taxi industry in state

Goa govt to develop mobile app for entire taxi industry in state1 min read . 07:20 PM IST
The Goa government has said that it will come up with a mobile application, which will be a common platform for the entire taxi industry in the state
The Goa government has said that it will come up with a mobile application, which will be a common platform for the entire taxi industry in the state
The Goa government announced on Tuesday that it would create a mobile application that would serve as a centralised platform for the state's entire taxi industry. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho met with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to talk about the matter.
The Goa government announced on Tuesday that it would create a mobile application that would serve as a centralised platform for the state's entire taxi industry. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho met with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to talk about the matter.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khaunte said all taxi associations will be taken into confidence while designing the mobile application. “We will discuss about this app with everybody before finalising the project," the minister said, adding that the taxi business in Goa cannot stay away from adopting technology.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khaunte said all taxi associations will be taken into confidence while designing the mobile application. “We will discuss about this app with everybody before finalising the project," the minister said, adding that the taxi business in Goa cannot stay away from adopting technology.
Khaunte said the matter came up during the most recent Legislative Assembly session, and the government clarified that a mobile app would be introduced to unite all taxi operators on a single platform.
Khaunte said the matter came up during the most recent Legislative Assembly session, and the government clarified that a mobile app would be introduced to unite all taxi operators on a single platform.
Last month on 28 September, CM Pramod Sawant, had stated that his administration was committed to bring app-based cab services to the coastal state. "I want to give you an assurance that in a few days app-based taxis will be available," Sawant told reporters in Chandigarh.
Last month on 28 September, CM Pramod Sawant, had stated that his administration was committed to bring app-based cab services to the coastal state. "I want to give you an assurance that in a few days app-based taxis will be available," Sawant told reporters in Chandigarh.
Private taxi operators are opposed to app-based cab services because they fear it will cause instability in their industry.
Private taxi operators are opposed to app-based cab services because they fear it will cause instability in their industry.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)