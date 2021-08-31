Goa government's scheme to offer free water u[p to 16,000 litres per month will come into effect from September 1, Wednesday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced the scheme during his Independence Day speech.

Addressing the people of the state, Sawant said that the scheme was envisaged to encourage people to save water.

“Under the 'Save Water to Get Free Water' scheme, we are providing 16,000 litres of water per month free for each of the consumers," the CM said.

Sawant urged Goans to participate in the campaign and ensure that their water consumption is within the limit.

Announcing the details of the scheme, Sawant said the consumers will not be charged metre rent or sewerage charges if their consumption is within the limit, eventually ending up paying nothing for the water. The Chief Minister said 60 per cent of the consumers in the state will be benefitted.

He also announced that small businesses and restauirants will be transferred from the industrial to commercial segment for water billing, due to which, they also will be able to avail the benefit of this scheme.

Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar had last week said that around 1.5 lakh households in the state will benefit from this scheme. He had said that out of 3.18 lakh water connections in Goa, 1.5 lakh are using up to 16,000 litres every month.

Reservoirs in the state have enough water to cater to the entire population, Pauskar said. Goa requires 600 million litres of water per day (MLD), according to the minister.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.