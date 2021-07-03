Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa govt to provide financial aid to kin of Covid-19 victims

Goa govt to provide financial aid to kin of Covid-19 victims

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

The notification mentions that the beneficiary should be a resident of the state for minimum 15 years.

The Goa government has notified a scheme, under which one-time financial assistance will be provided to the family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

State Director of Social Welfare Umeshchandra Joshi on Friday notified the scheme, which had been announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last month. The notification says that the objective of this scheme is to provide one time ex-gratia of two lakh to the families of a person, who died due to COVID-19 infection, and whose income limit does not exceed eight lakh per annum.

The scheme allows only one claim per family.

The surviving spouse or dependent children can apply for the benefit of the schemepanaji.

