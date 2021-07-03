Goa govt to provide financial aid to kin of Covid-19 victims

State Director of Social Welfare Umeshchandra Joshi on Friday notified the scheme, which had been announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last month. The notification says that the objective of this scheme is to provide one time ex-gratia of ₹two lakh to the families of a person, who died due to COVID-19 infection, and whose income limit does not exceed ₹eight lakh per annum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}