The state government of Goa issued a warning to the public on Friday, urging them to take the necessary precautions and follow Covid appropriate behaviour as the state prepares to celebrate Christmas and New Year's amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in some nations. The government also asked the citizens not to panic bout the situation.

The ongoing tourist season in the coastal state, which draws both domestic and foreign tourists in large numbers, prompted a meeting of various departments to discuss the preparedness to handle any eventuality on the coronavirus front.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Union government has asked the states to maintain vigilance regarding the COVID-19 infection in a press conference following a meeting with officials.

According to the him, random testing will also be conducted on passengers arriving on international flights. The Center has asked for the installation of the necessary infrastructure by 27 December.

"People should not panic, but adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in their day-to-day life," the minister said.

Rane added that the state government has urged the Center to send COVID-19 booster doses. He claimed that the (booster) dose has so far been administered to 53% of the population.

He tried to encourage residents to wear masks in case the virus spreads throughout the state because Goa will be hosting many tourists for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

There were 14 active COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department's bulletin from Thursday. The state's overall infection count increased to 2,59,062 so far, and the death toll stood at 4,013, with no new casualties, as one person tested positive on Thursday.

At a high-level COVID-19 review meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against complacency, urged a strict vigil, and ordered that the ongoing security measures, particularly at international airports, be strengthened. Modi urged people to wear masks in crowded areas while stating that "Covid is not over yet."

