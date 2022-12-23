Goa govt urges to follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid Christmas festivities2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Goa state government has urged the Centre to send booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
The state government of Goa issued a warning to the public on Friday, urging them to take the necessary precautions and follow Covid appropriate behaviour as the state prepares to celebrate Christmas and New Year's amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in some nations. The government also asked the citizens not to panic bout the situation.