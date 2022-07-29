Goa illegal bar row: 3 Cong leaders given 24 hours to delete tweets on Smriti Irani's daughter3 min read . 05:13 PM IST
The Delhi High Court warned that if the leaders failed to remove the tweets int he next 24 hours, Twitter will remove them.
A day after the Sonia Gandhi-Smriti Irani spat in the Parliament made news, the Delhi High Court has asked three Congress leaders- Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Mahila Congress leader Netta D'souza to delete their tweets regarding Union Minister Smriti Irani's 18 year old daughter Zoish Irani running an illegal bar in Goa.
The High Court warned that if the leaders failed to remove the tweets int he next 24 hours, Twitter will remove them.
Smriti Irani, a BJP leader and a Union Cabinet Minister administrating the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her 18-year old daughter Zoish Irani got embroiled in trouble when Opposition party Indian National Congress pointed out that Zoish has been running an illegal bar by the name Silly Souls in Goa.
Controversy arose when Silly Souls was served a show cause notice after it was found that its owners renewed the restaurant's liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.
The Opposition demanded that Irani be sacked from her position as a parliamentarian by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following this, Irani sent a legal notice to the three Congress leaders demanding their unconditional apology.
The Delhi High Court today was listening to the ₹2 crore defamation suit Irani has filed against the three Congress leaders. Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza have also been asked to appear in front of court on 18 August regarding the same.
Three Congress leaders were ordered today to delete, within 24 hours, their tweets, videos and retweets accusing Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter of running an illegal bar in Goa. Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza were also ordered to appear in court on August 18 in a ₹ 2-crore defamation suit filed by Smriti Irani.
Several reports quoted Justice Mini Pushkarna as saying that "grave injury had been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff" with the tweets. “I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts."
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary took to Twitter to confirm the proceedings. "The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani," the Congress MP tweeted.
Further Union Minister Kiren Rijiju chimed in on the news and tweeted: "One must verify all the facts before leveling defamatory charges against persons holding high positions or any citizen."
When Congress leaders charged Smriti and her 18 year old daughter Zoish, the latter Zoish termed these charges as 'baseless' and said she was neither an owner nor operating the restaurant.
Backing up their claims, Congress workers had also shared videos of food critic Kunal Vijayakar’s show Khane Mein Kya Hai, in which he went to the same restaurant to try out the menu. In her defense Smriti Irani said that her daughter's fault is that her mother holds press conferences on 'the loot of ₹5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi'.
Smriti Irani had defended her daughter and said, “my 18-year-old daughter is studying…my 18-year-old daughter does not run an illegal bar." However, Congress leaders has brought out an article from 14 April which says that 'the cabinet minister is a proud mother as praises pour in for her daughter's restaurant'.
