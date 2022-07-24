The legal notice that Irani sent to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera asked them to apologise. The notice was also sent to 'Mahila' Congress leader Netta D'Souza and the Congress party
NEW DELHI :The Union Minister administrating the Ministries of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Sunday sent legal notices to Opposition party Indian National Congress leaders seeking an unconditional apology and a withdrawal of the allegations made against her 18 year old daughter Zoish Irani.
The Congress cracked down on Smriti Irani and demanded that she be sacked as a union minister by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after allegations emerged that her 18 year old daughter Zoish Irani has been running a bar Silly Souls illegally in Goa.
The legal notice that Irani sent to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera asked them to apologise. The notice was also sent to 'Mahila' Congress leader Netta D'Souza and the Congress party.
Controversy arose when Silly Souls was served a show cause notice after it was found that its owners renewed the restaurant's liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.
A lawyer Aires Rodrigues had complained that the owners had submitted "fraudulent and fabricated documents" to get the licence, following which Narayan M Gad, the excise commissioner of Goa, has sent a show cause notice on 21 July to the restaurant and bar.
Congress workers have also shared videos of food critic Kunal Vijayakar’s show Khane Mein Kya Hai, in which he went to the same restaurant to try out the menu. In her defense Smriti Irani said that her daughter's fault is that her mother holds press conferences on 'the loot of ₹5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi'.
Smriti Irani has defended her daughter and said, “my 18-year-old daughter is studying…my 18-year-old daughter does not run an illegal bar." However, Congress leaders has brought out an article from 14 April which says that 'the cabinet minister is a proud mother as praises pour in for her daughter's restaurant'.
Contents of the legal notice sent to Congress
"The false allegations were intended to hurt the reputation of our client as a minister and a person in public life, and also to outrage her modesty and that of her daughter," the notice said.
"These aspirations of our client's (Irani) daughter are sought to be cruelly marred, jeopardised and prejudiced by the addressees (Congress leaders) through their inhumane, insensitive and false narratives as collateral damage," it said.
"The insistence of addressees to invoke value systems of our client with a reference to her 'sanskar' is an effort to make our client and her young daughter social outcasts by proclaiming that by the act of 'running' a bar our client and her young daughter are women of disrepute," it said.
"These allegations are sought to be sensationalised and magnified by a series of innuendos and suggestive statements which not only hurt our client and her daughter's reputation but are equally an attempt at outraging their modesty," it claimed.
These allegations have been made with the knowledge of their falsity or at least in careless disregard of the truth, it said.
Youth Congress workers on Sunday protested outside the Goa restaurant which the Congress claims is owned by her daughter.
Congress leaders respond to legal notice
Congress officials have said that the Opposition party will reply to the legal notice sent to Them by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani as soon as they receive it.
