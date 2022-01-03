In the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the coastal state, the Goa government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state. The curfew orders are said to be in place from 11 pm to 6 am everyday.

The Goa government has also decided to close schools and colleges till 26 January. The decision was taken by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Task Force's meeting on Covid-19 today.

Goa reported 10.7% Covid-19 positivity rate on Sunday. “It has been decided to close the physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till January 26," Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force, told reporters in Panaji.

Students of classes 11 and 12 would have to attend the school to take the vaccine against Covid-19. “Once they are vaccinated, they need not attend the classes till January 26," Salkar said.

The colleges in the coastal state would also be shut till January 26, he said. Earlier today, the official said the order for imposing night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am everyday will be issued by the state administration either on Monday or Tuesday.

The weekly Covid-19 positivity in the state is around five per cent due to which the restrictions have been imposed, he said. The state government would also enforce restrictions on indoor activities, he said.

The official also said that though the number of Covid-19 cases in the state was high, the deaths and hospitalisation rate were low.

On Sunday, Goa registered 388 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, according to the official data.

With agency inputs

