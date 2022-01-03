Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Goa imposes night curfew amid surge in Covid cases. Details here

Goa imposes night curfew amid surge in Covid cases. Details here

Goa reported 10.7% Covid-19 positivity rate on Sunday.
1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The Goa government has also decided to shut schools and colleges till 26 January. The decision was taken by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Task Force's meeting on Covid-19 today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the coastal state, the Goa government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state. The curfew orders are said to be in place from 11 pm to 6 am everyday.

In the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the coastal state, the Goa government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state. The curfew orders are said to be in place from 11 pm to 6 am everyday.

The Goa government has also decided to close schools and colleges till 26 January. The decision was taken by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Task Force's meeting on Covid-19 today.

The Goa government has also decided to close schools and colleges till 26 January. The decision was taken by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Task Force's meeting on Covid-19 today.

Goa reported 10.7% Covid-19 positivity rate on Sunday. “It has been decided to close the physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till January 26," Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force, told reporters in Panaji. 

Goa reported 10.7% Covid-19 positivity rate on Sunday. “It has been decided to close the physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 in schools from tomorrow till January 26," Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Task Force, told reporters in Panaji. 

Students of classes 11 and 12 would have to attend the school to take the vaccine against Covid-19. “Once they are vaccinated, they need not attend the classes till January 26," Salkar said. 

Students of classes 11 and 12 would have to attend the school to take the vaccine against Covid-19. “Once they are vaccinated, they need not attend the classes till January 26," Salkar said. 

The colleges in the coastal state would also be shut till January 26, he said. Earlier today, the official said the order for imposing night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am everyday will be issued by the state administration either on Monday or Tuesday. 

The colleges in the coastal state would also be shut till January 26, he said. Earlier today, the official said the order for imposing night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am everyday will be issued by the state administration either on Monday or Tuesday. 

The weekly Covid-19 positivity in the state is around five per cent due to which the restrictions have been imposed, he said. The state government would also enforce restrictions on indoor activities, he said. 

The weekly Covid-19 positivity in the state is around five per cent due to which the restrictions have been imposed, he said. The state government would also enforce restrictions on indoor activities, he said. 

The official also said that though the number of Covid-19 cases in the state was high, the deaths and hospitalisation rate were low. 

The official also said that though the number of Covid-19 cases in the state was high, the deaths and hospitalisation rate were low. 

On Sunday, Goa registered 388 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, according to the official data.

On Sunday, Goa registered 388 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, according to the official data.

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!