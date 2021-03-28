Goa imposes section 144 before Holi, Easter to check spread of coronavirus

As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, the Goa administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid to control the crowds.

According to an order by the District Magistrate of North Goa Ajit Roy on Friday, public celebration, gatherings and congregations will be prohibited during the upcoming festivals.

"In exercise of the power vested in me under sub-section 1 of section 144 of code of criminal procedure, public celebration and gatherings, congregations during these upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, shall not be allowed in public places in the State of Goa," the order read.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian penal Code, it added.

Holi will be celebrated on Monday while Easter will be observed on 4 April. Shab-e Barat will be observed on Sunday.

A day ago, Jharkhand and Bihar had also prohibited the public celebration of the festivals. Last week, Delhi and Maharashtra governments had restricted Holi celebrations in public spaces. Haryana too later joined the states to ban Holi festivities outside houses.

The Union health ministry has asked states to consider imposing local restrictions in wake of upcoming festivals and possible social gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.

In view of this, the Goa government earlier announced that the highly anticipated Shigmo festival parade in the state will not be held this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday told the ongoing state legislative assembly session that the decision to cancel the parades has been taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

"The state government will give compensation to the artists who take place in the annual Shigmotsov celebrations. The decision to cancel the Shigmo parades in the state has been taken to avoid further spread of the Covid-19," Sawant said.

Sawant said that the traditional Shigmo festivities in the temples would be allowed to be continued but the hosts should abide by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the last few weeks, coronavirus cases have been on the rise across the country. As many as 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday.

As per the state health department, there are currently 1,379 active cases in Goa, including 170 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the state stands at 824.

With inputs from agencies.

