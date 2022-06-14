This state is set to provide free LPG cylinders from June end

According to the Goa government, the households whose total annual income is less than ₹4 lakh would be covered under this scheme. Gaude said 37,000 BPL families would be covered under this initiative wherein the money would be directly deposited in their bank account at the end of the current financial year. “We will check how many cylinders they have taken. Usually, every family requires six cylinders per year. We will be reimbursing their money for three cylinders," the minister said.

