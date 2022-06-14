This state is set to provide free LPG cylinders from June end

Recently, the Central government said that a subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) will be given to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana's beneficiaries.
Fulfilling the poll promise, the Goa government will be providing three free cooking gas cylinders to Below Poverty Line (BPL) people by June end, the state's Rural Development Agency Minister Govind Gaude said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Goa government had promised to provide free LPG cylinders to BPL in its poll manifesto.
According to the Goa government, the households whose total annual income is less than ₹4 lakh would be covered under this scheme. Gaude said 37,000 BPL families would be covered under this initiative wherein the money would be directly deposited in their bank account at the end of the current financial year. “We will check how many cylinders they have taken. Usually, every family requires six cylinders per year. We will be reimbursing their money for three cylinders," the minister said.
Separately, this month the Central government said that a subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) will be given to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana's beneficiaries.
The Centre made cooking gas subsidy limited only to the 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who had received LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme.
Currently, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹1,003. And, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, beneficiaries will get ₹200 subsidy directly in their bank account. That means, Ujjwala beneficiaries only have to pay ₹803 on their purchase of a 14.2 kg cylinder. According to the government, ₹200 subsidy on LPG gas cylinders will cost the government ₹6,100 crore.
