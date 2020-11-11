Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Goa issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools. Check details
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools. Check details

1 min read . 07:59 AM IST Staff Writer

As per the SOP, there should not be more than 12 students in a class and suggested the odd-even formula for classes.

Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for partial re-opening of schools in the state for Class X and Class XII from November 21.

Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for partial re-opening of schools in the state for Class X and Class XII from November 21.

As per the SOP, there should not be more than 12 students in a class and suggested the odd-even formula for classes.

As per the SOP, there should not be more than 12 students in a class and suggested the odd-even formula for classes.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It mentioned that students should be sensitized to maintain a safe distance in the classroom with a minimum distance of 6 feet.

For skill-based training in workshops/laboratories, it should be ensured that members sanitize their hands before and after using training equipment.

The appropriate back-up stock of personal protection items like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc shall be made available by the management to the teachers and employees, according to the SOP.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed State/UT Governments to take a decision for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.