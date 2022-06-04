Goa launches ‘Beach Vigil App’. Here's how it will better your experience

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Beach Vigil App: Goa minister said through the Beach Vigil App Drishti workers, police and other stakeholders can raise issues for safeguarding tourists' interests
PANJIM :The chief minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on Saturday launched a “Beach Vigil App". The CM said that the app aims to benefit institutions working in beach tourism sector and also the tourists.
The Beach Vigil App aims to do a holistic management of beaches, Sawant added.
Goa IT and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte who was also present at the occasion said through the Beach Vigil App Drishti workers, police and other stakeholders can raise issues for safeguarding tourists' interests.
Speaking at the occasion, Sawant said, "The Beach Vigil App shall benefit the institutions working in beach tourism sector and tourists. The collaboration of information technology with the tourism sector shall open many avenues in future."
"The development of tourism and safety is an all-around and collective effort. With these kinds of Apps, the ecosystem shall enhance in the future," he added.
"The government is in the process to finalize an integrated plan for beach cleaning. The Beach Vigil App will cover everything from reporting illegal hawkers and illegal massage services to beach cleanliness," Khaunte said.
A report by Public Health Foundation of India had said that India’s rape-related crime rate rose 70.7% over the last two decades from 11.6 per 100,000 women and girls in 2001 to 19.8 in 2018.
Of these Goa documented the highest increase of 559.4% in the last two decades, or 5.6 times the national average.
Meanwhile, Indians are taking to travelling and looking up hotels and resorts, the demand for which, according to at least one company, has surged a massive 83% across India. Goa is at the forefront of this demand boom, according to internet technology company Just Dial’s Consumer Insights report.
Earlier, Chief Minister Sawant distributed certificates to newly registered start-ups and disbursed incentives under the start-up scheme.
"The IT Minister has enumerated the start-up policy very clearly and I am sure it will benefit the existing and upcoming start-ups in the state," Sawant said.
Khaunte said the state government plans to make the coastal state among the top 25 destinations for start-ups in Asia by 2025
