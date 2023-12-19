Panaji: Extending her greetings to citizens on Goa Liberation Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to freedom fighters who were the architects of the epochal moment in the state's history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, President Murmu posted, "On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exemplary courage and sacrifice. I wish a bright future for the residents of this beautiful state."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also taking to the micro-blogging platform, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also hailed the sacrifice and valour of the state's freedom fighters and the army.

"On this historic Goa Liberation Day, I salute the supreme sacrifice of our freedom fighters who valiantly fought to free Goa from oppressive colonial rule. I salute the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action with Operation Vijay," Sawant posted from his official X handle.

"The liberation struggle, a result of determination, fills our hearts with promise and hope as we stand together to build a 'Bhangrale Goem' for the generations to come. Heartiest wishes to the people of Goa on the momentous occasion of Goa Liberation Day," the CM added in his post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai, also paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives to liberate Goa from colonial rule.

"Today is Goa Liberation Day. On December 19, 1961, Goa was liberated from the Portuguese and became an integral part of India. Let us pay our homage to all those who laid down their valuable life for the freedom of Goa," Governor Pillai posted on X.

Observed on December 19 every year, Goa Liberation Day marks the day in 1961 when the Indian Army freed the state from 450 years of Portuguese rule.

Goa Liberation Day 2023 Goa Liberation Day is very important as it marks the official liberation and integration of Goa into the Indian Union in 1961, after centuries of Portuguese colonial rule.

Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date and history Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation Day will be observed with great pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, December 19. On this day in 1961, the Indian Army captured Goa, which had been under Portuguese rule for some 451 years Goa was also somewhat influenced by the Indian independence movement of the 19th century, though not significantly. In the 1940s, a small number of Goan citizens participated in Satyagraha

