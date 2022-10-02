Goa: Liquor outlets to remain shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti

Goa: Liquor outlets to remain shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
All outlets with liquor licences in Goa have been directed to remain shut on October 2 on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
In Goa, all establishments with liquor licences, including bars and bar counters at restaurants, five-star hotels, casinos, retailers, and wholesalers, have been ordered to remain closed on 2 October in observance of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.
Shobhit Saksena, the superintendent of police for North Goa, told ANI that police officers were closely watching nighttime beach parties and the coastal area.
According to Saksena, the amount of drugs found in the state this year was double that of last year. He also mentioned that Goa police officials are conducting several awareness campaigns on coastal belts and checking nightclubs. Strict action will be taken if illegal drugs are discovered at gatherings, he warned.
Gandhi's birthday is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence, highlighting his nonviolent approach to bringing about social or political change.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tributes to the Mahatma on his 153rd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.
Paying homage, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."
Besides PM Modi, several other leaders too paid tributes to Gandhi.
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.
Dry day is the term used for certain days when the sale of liquor is prohibited across the country in honour of or to commemorate a person or any event of cultural/ national significance.
Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. Most of the Indian states observe these days on major national festivals/occasions such as Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August) and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October). Dry days are also observed during elections in India.
Private consumption is allowed on the said "dry days". Only the open sale of liquor at restaurants, liquor shops and other permitted places is disallowed on those days.
(With inputs from ANI)
