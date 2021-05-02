Goa on Sunday extended its Covid-19 restrictions till May 10. The state government has said that Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed in Goa from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10. However, essential services will be allowed.

Casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets will remain closed.

Goa government had announced a lockdown from April 29 7 pm to the morning of 3 May.

What will remain closed:

The following activities/establishment/facillties/events will remain closed:

-casinos, bass,

-sports complex/auditoriums/community halls or similar places, d. river cruises/waterparks/entertainment parks, e. gym/spa/massage parlours/saloon, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within shopping malls.

-swimming pool, h. schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, except for examinations of college students,

-religious places for the public, however the custodian of such establishments may carry out regular activities,

-weekly market

What's prohibited:

a. social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural functions and other congregations, except for, events with the permission of the government, marriages with 50 or less people with permission from DM/SDM and cremation with less than 20 people

b. gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM

c. use of buses except for people going for duty purpose and medical emergencies, with a maximum rapacity of 50%

Exceptions:

-Restaurants upto 50% capacity from 7 am to 7 pm, however restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery/takeaways any time,

-Fish market and Municipal Panchayat market will be allowed to function only with proper arrangements for enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour, like social distancing, use of masks, etc.

-Shops and establishments to remain operational except between 7 pm to 7 am, however, industries/factories and other essential offices/utilities such as government offices and PSUs, local bodies, medical and health facilities, agricultural related activities, constructions related activities, chemists, groceries/eatables, hotels, the print and electronic media, telecommunication and interne[ services, banks, insurance, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG cylinder services shall be functional

The following advisory is issued for strict compliances:

-All non-government employers are advised to actively plan for and promote work from home for the employees working in their shops/establishments/factories and physical presence should be sought only if essential,

-All employers should enforce staggered timings for arrival and departure of their employees,

-All employers are advised to ensure that employees with symptoms, like cough, cold, fever, or if they are short of breath, etc., are to remain home and take appropriate medical care,

-Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas is to be strictly avoided

