Panaji: Tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa will continue to be under lockdown, even as the government has lifted the lockdown in other parts of the state, news agency PTI reported.

"We are going to continue a strict lockdown in the villages of Calangute, Candolim and Arpora-Nagoa," Ports Minister Michael Lobo told PTI.

Amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Goa had imposed a lockdown from April 29 to 6 am on 3 May.

The panchayats of these three areas have passed orders to continue the lockdown to curb the spread of the infection.

Local administration will ensure proper availability of the essential commodities for people living in these areas.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the lockdown imposed in Goa on April 29 will be lifted at 6 am on Monday.

On Sunday, Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 2,030 to reach 95,385 on Sunday, while 52 deaths pushed the toll to 1,274, as per official data.

