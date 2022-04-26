This state mandates Covid-19 masks once again as 4th Covid-19 wave looms large

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goa government's expert committee on Covid-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid sharp resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Goa government's expert committee on Covid-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid sharp resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Goa government's expert committee on Covid-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July.
Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on Covid-19, according to news agency PTI report.
Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on Covid-19, according to news agency PTI report.
He said though the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa, there is probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said though the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa, there is probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, Bandekar said wearing of face masks in public places is necessary to ensure the infection does not spread and a new wave is brought under control quickly. “When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave," he said. Bandekar said continuation of the vaccination drive and administration of booster doses are necessary steps to stop another wave from hitting the state.
Additionally, Bandekar said wearing of face masks in public places is necessary to ensure the infection does not spread and a new wave is brought under control quickly. “When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave," he said. Bandekar said continuation of the vaccination drive and administration of booster doses are necessary steps to stop another wave from hitting the state.
Meanwhile, with 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Meanwhile, with 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,223 with 30 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75%, the ministry said. An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54%, according to the ministry.
The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75%, the ministry said. An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54%, according to the ministry.