Home >News >India >Goa may make Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for visitors

Goa may make Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for visitors

Medical Staff collects the swab sample for mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 testing from passengers.
1 min read . 06:32 AM IST Staff Writer

States like Karnataka and Maharashtra have also already made negative COVID-19 report mandatory

Visitors to Goa may soon have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get themselves tested on arrival at the airport, said State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, adding that the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for discussion soon.

States like Karnataka and Maharashtra have also already made negative COVID-19 report mandatory.Expressing concern over the violation of COVID-19 protocols in the state, he said that fresh standard operating procedures (SoPs) would be notified to reduce crowding in public places, including restaurants, weddings and other events."We need to make COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for people from other states, which already have such restrictions in place. I am in favour of testing at the airport and on arrival. We will put this proposal before the Chief Minister," Rane said.

There are 1,013 active cases of coronavirus in the coastal state, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

