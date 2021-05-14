Thirteen more coronavirus patients have died in the "critical dark hours" between 1 and 6 am on Friday at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state former Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai has said.

As many as 75 Covid-19 patients have succumbed at the government-run facility, GMCH, the state's biggest Covid facility, in the last four days, all because of logistic "issues" in the supply of medical oxygen.

According to the state government statistics, on the morning of 13 May around 15 deaths were reported. The day before - 12 May morning - 20 people died, and on 11 May, also between 1 and 6 am, 26 people have succumbed at the state's biggest Covid facility (total 75).

Reacting to the deaths, Vijai Sardesai said the high court should "take over the affairs of the state as there is a collapse of governance".

Goemkars are devastated & heartbroken as inspite of a truce between @DrPramodPSawant & @visrane brokered by Centre, 13 have reportedly died last night due to ‘logistical issues’ @GoaGmc during the critical ‘dark hours’ (1-6AM)!We need action not just another committee of enquiry — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) May 14, 2021

"Every day 20-25 people are dying due to oxygen shortage here. My friend died at 45. There is no proper planning by govt," a friend of one of the deceased told news agency ANI.

The horror at the GMCH is continuing even as the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing petitions related to deaths during the "dark hours" at the premier hospital.

Goa govt yet to reveal exact cause of recent deaths

While the state government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the HC that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients.

On Thursday, Advocate General Devidas Pangam had told a bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Mahesh Sonak that there were logistical issues involved in maneuvering the tractor which carries the trolleys of oxygen and in connecting the cylinders to the manifold (group of large gas cylinders)."

The senior official confirmed that 13 more patients, admitted in various Covid-19 wards in the GMCH, died during the wee hours of Friday, according to a PTI report.

The number of patients who have died during the "dark hours (between 2 am and 6 am) at the hospital has touched 75 in the last four days.

The HC is hearing a bunch of petitions on the recent death of COVID-19 patients at the GMCH allegedly due to lack of medical oxygen.

The Goa government had told the HC on Thursday that during the process of attaching the oxygen manifold there was some interruption, which results in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to patients."

"We were explained that during this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients.

"It was pointed out that it is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place," the bench had said.

"We expect the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues so that precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to patients," the HC had said.

Meanwhile, around 2,491 people tested positive for Covid-19, while 63 died of the infection in Goa on Thursday.

With this, the coastal state's caseload has risen to 1,30,130 and the toll has reached 1,937.

With agency inputs

