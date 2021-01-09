Goa must seize opportunities offered by new economy to grow: Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu , Vice President of India, today said that Goa must utilise the opportunities offered in information technology, biotechnology, startup entrepreneurship in the new economy.

Addressing the legislators of Goa on the occasion of the ‘Legislators Day’, he said that Goa's major growth driver, mining, has reached saturation and limited availability of land for industrialization and mounting ecological concerns are the major hurdles for sustained economic development. Noting this, he said Goa needs to prepare to harness these opportunities by promoting required skilled manpower resources.

Naidu said that the Goa emerged as the most developed in India with the highest per capita income in the country. He also said that the state has the best human development indicators since it’s liberation from the colonial rule 60 years back after a long drawn struggle as he complimented the people and successive governments of Goa.

He asked if Goa would have done much better with more political stability. "I expect all stakeholders and in particular, the legislators to deeply reflect on this issue as you have to find answers to the challenges that the state has to overcome if it is to retain its frontline position," Naidu said.

Naidu said any legislature is as good as its members. "Legitimacy of both of them are interdependent as each of them draw sustenance from the other," he said.

Th effective functioning of legislators forms the basis of people’s trust and confidence in parliamentary institutions, the Vice President said. "It is the functioning of legislatures and law making bodies that can either make or mar any democracy," he added.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, chief minister of Goa, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, governor of Goa, Mawin Godinho, minister for legislative affairs, govt of Goa, Mohan Amshekar, secretary of Goa Legislators Forum, have also attended the event, among others.

