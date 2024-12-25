In a sad incident, a tourist boat capsized off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday due to an engine malfunction, following which one person died and about 20 others were injured, said police.

In the meantime, the police have registered a case of unnatural death by drowning and are investigating the mishap.

Sanjay Yadav, the Lifeguard in charge, told PTI, “A boat capsized at Calangute beach. We rescued 13 people in the incident. We don't know the exact number of people, but around 6 people from the same family, who were trapped under the boat, were in critical condition. We don't know the cause of the incident. Out of those 6 people, one has died.”

According to the details, the incident occurred around midday on Wednesday. Drishti Marine Lifesavers, the lifeguard agency at Calangute Beach, rescued over 20 passengers.

All the passengers were between six and 65 years old, including 13 from a single family from Maharashtra's Khed.

Overloaded with more than 20 passengers, the boat capsized about 60 meters from the shore, throwing everyone into the rough sea.

The authorities have admitted two children aged 6 and 7, along with two women aged 25 and 55 at a nearby hospital for treatment.

Those who were not wearing life jackets, made it complicated for the rescue team in the rescue efforts. A 54-year-old male, who was found floating in the sea, was declared dead upon arrival, said the report.

The PTI added that 18 Drishti Marine lifesavers rushed to assist the passengers and brought them safely to shore.

Previous incident: A week ago a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast. This killed 15 persons.

As per reports, the ferry was carrying over 100 passengers and was on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.