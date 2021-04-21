The Goa government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am starting today till 30 April to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

All restaurants, bars, casinos and cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The Goa Board has also postponed class 10 and 12 examinations. The Board will inform 15 days in advance before holding the exams, the Goa CM announced today.

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he will prefer the imposition of certain stringent restrictions given the rise in Covid-19 cases.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that imposition of a lockdown should be the last option. Lockdown will not control coronavirus. We have to impose some restrictions to control the situation," Sawant said while speaking to reporters.

Sawant said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and briefed him about the steps taken by the state government to break the transmission of coronavirus.

"As the second wave (of coronavirus) is affecting people below 50 years, everyone must take anti-Covid 19 vaccines after May 1 (when the drive opens for every adult)," he said.

Goa Covid update

Goa reported a total of 69,312 coronavirus positive cases until April 20 while the overall death toll stood at 926, including 26 fatalities recorded on the previous day, the health department had said.

"Deaths are occurring in Goa because Covid-19 patients are arriving late at hospitals for treatment," he said.

The CM attributed the rise in coronavirus positive cases to extensive testing.

Goa had tested a total of 5,98,330 samples until April 20.

