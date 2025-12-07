Goa nightclub fire: Eyewitness recounts moment after blast, ‘heard loud explosion, later…’

Eyewitnesses narrated the harrowing details of the cylinder blast at North Goa's popular restaurant, Birch by Romeo Lane, which killed 25 people on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The explosion took place at around 12:04 am at the nightclub in Arpora village, approximately 25 km from the capital, Panaji.

A video shows restaurant engulfed in intense flames. Massive fire spreads across what appears to be outdoor seating area, with metal frames and railings silhouetted against the blaze. Thick smoke rises into the dark sky, creating a dense, hazy cloud over the scene.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and disbelief as the explosion rocked the area: “When I was heading home, I heard an explosion. Later, we saw ambulances arriving at the spot. When we reached the location, we saw that the incident had already occurred. I live nearby,” a local shared with news agency ANI.

Another security guard near the gate recounted the horror after the explosion: “…We heard a massive explosion. We later learned that the fire broke out after a cylinder blast…”

Fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the situation under control. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to stabilise the situation, ANI reported.

The fire has been curtailed and all bodies have been recovered, the police chief added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident “deeply saddening” and conveying his support to the affected families.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Michael Lobo called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following the fire in Arpora that killed 23 people, including three women and 20 men.