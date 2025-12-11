Goa nightclub fire: Firecrackers banned inside North Goa tourist premises following deadly blaze that killed 25

Goa nightclub fire: Authorities have banned fireworks inside all tourist establishments in the North Goa district, days after a deadly fire claimed the lives of 25 people at a nightclub in the area.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the North Goa district administration prohibited the use of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnics inside the premises of tourist buildings, including nightclubs and hotels.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure in response to the tragic fire incident that took away 25 lives at the nightclub in Arpora around midnight on 6 December.

Advertisement

Also Read | Minutes after deadly blaze began, Luthra brothers booked flights out of India

“The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use, bursting, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame thrower-type devices, smoke generators and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment inside tourist establishments,” a senior district administration official said.

Where does the order apply? The prohibition is applicable across all tourist destinations in North Goa, as per the order. These include:

nightclubs,

bars and restaurants,

hotels, guesthouses,

resorts,

beach shacks,

temporary structures,

event venues and

entertainment establishments. This comes after a preliminary inquiry into the North Goa nightclub fire indicated people at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ in Arpora set off “electric firecrackers”, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, officials earlier said.

Advertisement

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra detained in Thailand Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra, owners of the nightclub, were detained by Thai police after they fled to the country following the devastating fire, officials said on Thursday.

Both the accused have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, and a process is underway to bring them to India, according to a report by PTI, quoting senior officials familiar with the matter.

The duo booked their tickets for Phuket through a travel portal at 1:17 AM on 7 December, within an hour of learning about the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane', their nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, as per officials.

Also Read | Goa nightclub fire: Video shows tiny glow growing into fiery blaze in seconds

“Even as the Goa Police and Goa Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue the people trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country,” officials said.

Advertisement

At the time when police and administration were still battling the blaze and attempting to rescue staff, the two left India in the early hours of Sunday by an IndiGo flight.

The Goa Police had approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the issuance of the Blue Corner Notice against them.