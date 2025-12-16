Goa nightclub fire: Gaurav, Saurabh Luthra land in Delhi after deportation from Thailand | What's next for them?

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire earlier this month, have landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. The two brothers were detained on December in Phuket 11 by Thailand authorities after intervention of the Indian embassy.

Pictures of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra being escorted to the Bangkok airport had surfaced earlier in the day. The co-owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora of North Goa have now landed in Delhi.

What's next for Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra? Sources have told news agency PTI that the Thailand officials who escorted Saurabh and Gaurav to Delhi will hand over the two to the Indian authorities after completing all formalities.

The duo will be produced before the Patiala House court in Delhi for further legal proceedings, they said. Following their appearance before the court, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra will be handed over to the Goa Police.

The Luthra brother left Delhi hours after the blaze at their Goa nightclub on December 6 killed 25 persons and injured many others. They were reportedly attending a wedding in Delhi at the time of the incident.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against the duo.

The Luthra brothers also later told a Delhi court that they flew to Thailand for “work-related reasons” and wish to come back to India.

How did Indian authorities track down the Luthra brothers? The blaze had sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.

The Goa Police had filed a criminal case dated December 07 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), and 287, read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The FIR states that on December 6, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the accused persons, had organised a fire show at the restaurant Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora, without taking proper precautions and without providing fire safety equipment and other safety measures.

The fire show resulted in a blaze.

The Indian government cancelled their passports after discovering that they had fled to Thailand just hours after the massive nightclub fire. They also submitted a dossier to Thai authorities alleging their involvement in the deaths of 25 people and formally sought their deportation.

India and Thailand signed an Extradition Treaty in 2013, which came into force in June 2015.