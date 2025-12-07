Goa nightclub fire horror: Survivors recall ‘stampede-like chaos,’ say ‘entire structure was in flames’

A crowded nightclub in North Goa turned into a fatal scene after midnight on Sunday when a massive fire broke out. The incident caused 25 fatalities and left six people injured, raising concerns about illegal activities and safety violations.

The police earlier in the day said that the fire was caused by a cylinder blast. A tourist who survived the tragedy claimed that fireworks were set off when dancers were performing, and it was the likely cause, PTI reported.

Most of the deaths resulted from suffocation, as many victims, including employees, became trapped on the ground floor of `Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, a fire official told the news portal.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised action against officials who permitted the club to operate despite safety violations, and an FIR was filed against the owners. A village official, however, stated that the structure was illegal. The tragedy resulted in four tourists and 14 staff members losing their lives, while the identities of the seven other victims were still unknown, the report quoted police.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire began on the first floor, and due to congestion and small doors, customers were unable to exit. "Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," CM Sawant was quoted as saying. “We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms.

What do survivors say? Some eyewitnesses said that the fire began on the club's first floor, where tourists were dancing, as fireworks were set off.

Riya, a tourist from Delhi who escaped in time, claimed that firecrackers exploded all around while dancers performed.

"The fire must have been caused due to this. There was a stampede-like situation," she told PTI.

At least 100 people were on the dance floor, and as they tried to escape the fire, some ran downstairs to the kitchen, where they became trapped with the staff, Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, told the news portal.

"There was a sudden commotion as the flames started erupting. We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames," she said. The nightclub was crowded as it was the weekend, she said. Soon, the entire club was engulfed in flames. “There was a temporary construction made up of palm leaves which easily caught fire,” she added.

The nightclub is located in the backwaters of the Arpora river, with a narrow entrance and exit. Due to the narrow lanes, fire brigade vehicles could not directly access the site, so their tankers had to be parked approximately 400 metres away.