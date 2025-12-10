Goa nightclub fire: Key accused Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi as Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Luthra bros

Delhi resident Ajay Gupta, a key accused in the fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant-cum-bar in North Goa, has been arrested.

The development comes days after the massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident and killing at least 25 people, most of whom were staff of the restaurant.

According to news agency ANI, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Gupta after he went absconding.

When the police team visited his residence in Delhi, he was found to be absconding, after which a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him, ANI reported.

“Ajay Gupta has now been detained in Delhi,” the Goa Police said.

The Goa government formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Blue Corner Notice against Luthra bros In a major development in the ongoing investigation into Goa's Romeo Lane fire incident, a 'blue corner notice' has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, just two days after the incident took place.

The brothers fled to Thailand after the fire, which claimed 25 lives, and are now being tracked by international authorities.

Also Read | Goa nightclub fire: Absconding Birch restaurant owner issues first statement

Goa admin demolishes Romeo Lane at Vagator

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

Meanwhile, Goa Tourism's Rohan Khaunte said a strict investigation will be conducted from "down to top" and that "some heads need to roll."

"Goa Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Birch by Romeo Lane fire incident. A Blue Corner Notice has been issued by INTERPOL against the absconding accused," Goa police said in a statement.