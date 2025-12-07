Goa nightclub fire LIVE: Blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane club in Arpora kills 25, PM Modi speaks to CM Pramod Sawant

Goa nightclub fire Live Updates: At least 25 people were killed as a massive fire broke out at a Goa nightclub shortly after midnight on Sunday. According to reports, the blaze was reported at Birch by Romeo Lane Club in Goa’s Arpora. Police said the fire was reported around 12:04 am on Sunday.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the accident site to take a stock of the situation and noted that the restaurant violated fire safety norms. Following a cylinder blast, the nightclub broke into flames in which many died due to suffocation while nearly three individuals were burnt. As per the CM, most victims were kitchen staff, including 3 women employees of Birch by Romeo Lane club.
Prime Minister's Office issued a statement announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased in the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy. The injured would be given ₹50,000, PM modi said.
Expressing condolences, PM Modi said, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”
Goa Police said, "A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members and identity of 7 is yet to be established. Six persons are injured and their treatment going on. Cause of fire is yet to ascertained. Police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken," ANI reported.
Prime Minister's Office on Sunday said, “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi.”
CM Pramod Sawant in a post on X stated, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time.”
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that three individuals succumbed to burn injuries and the others died due to suffocation, PTI reported.
Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, in a post on X stated, “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss.”
He added, “I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”
As per PTI report, the restaurant did not abide by the fire safety norms.
As per PTI report, most of the dead were Birch by Romeo Lane club's kitchen workers, including three women employees.
BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 23 people.
The BJP MLA expressed his grief, saying, “I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement.”
"We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement," he added.
At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “…23 people have lost their lives.” He assured government action.
The Goa CM said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law...."