Goa nightclub fire LIVE: Blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane club in Arpora kills 25, PM Modi speaks to CM Pramod Sawant

Goa nightclub fire Live Updates: At least 25 people were killed as a massive fire broke out at a Goa nightclub shortly after midnight on Sunday. According to reports, the blaze was reported at Birch by Romeo Lane Club in Goa’s Arpora. Police said the fire was reported around 12:04 am on Sunday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the accident site to take a stock of the situation and noted that the restaurant violated fire safety norms. Following a cylinder blast, the nightclub broke into flames in which many died due to suffocation while nearly three individuals were burnt. As per the CM, most victims were kitchen staff, including 3 women employees of Birch by Romeo Lane club.

Prime Minister's Office issued a statement announcing an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased in the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy. The injured would be given ₹50,000, PM modi said.

Expressing condolences, PM Modi said, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

