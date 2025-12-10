Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, Gaurav & Saurabh, file for anticipatory bail in Delhi court

The Luthra brothers – Gaurav and Saurabh, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, have filed a petition for anticipatory bail in Delhi's Rohini Court to evade arrest in connection with a fire at the establishment that claimed 25 lives.
According to news agency ANI, the anticipatory bail is scheduled to be heard before a sessions judge of Rohini court on Wednesday, December 10.
Both brothers had eloped to Phuket, Thailand, within hours of the deadly blaze on December 7.
The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against them to help locate and provisionally detain them pending extradition proceedings.
