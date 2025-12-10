Subscribe

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, Gaurav & Saurabh, file for anticipatory bail in Delhi court

The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against the Luthra brothers to help locate and provisionally detain them pending extradition proceedings.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published10 Dec 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Saurabh Luthra, alongwith his brother fled to Phuket on an IndiGo flight (Instagram/@saurabhluthra16)
The Luthra brothers – Gaurav and Saurabh, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, have filed a petition for anticipatory bail in Delhi's Rohini Court to evade arrest in connection with a fire at the establishment that claimed 25 lives.

According to news agency ANI, the anticipatory bail is scheduled to be heard before a sessions judge of Rohini court on Wednesday, December 10.

Both brothers had eloped to Phuket, Thailand, within hours of the deadly blaze on December 7.

The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice against them to help locate and provisionally detain them pending extradition proceedings.

 
 
