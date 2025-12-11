Goa nightclub fire: No relief for Luthra brothers, Delhi court rejects anticipatory bail plea

Updated11 Dec 2025, 06:02 PM IST
In this image received on Dec. 11, 2025, Gaurav Luthra, center, Saurabh Luthra, right, who fled India after a fire at his Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives. The Thailand Police have detained the Luthra brothers. (PTI Photo)
In this image received on Dec. 11, 2025, Gaurav Luthra, center, Saurabh Luthra, right, who fled India after a fire at his Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives. The Thailand Police have detained the Luthra brothers. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday, rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive inferno last week killed 25 people. Following the blaze, the brothers fled to Thailand, where they have been detained.

On Wednesday, the accused sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after their return to Delhi from Thailand, mentioned a report by PTI.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that CBI and Goa Police are working to ensure that the Luthra brothers are brought to India at the earliest.

