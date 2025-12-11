Goa nightclub fire twist: Luthra brothers booked Thailand flights while victims were still trapped, police say

Goa Police have found that the Luthra brothers, accused in the Arpora nightclub fire that killed 25 people, booked flight tickets to Thailand while emergency teams were still fighting the inferno and attempting to rescue those trapped inside. Investigators say the brothers made the booking at 1:17 am on December 7—at the peak of the firefighting operation—raising fresh questions about their intent to evade the investigation.

According to latest report by Hindustan Times, the Luthra brothers have been detained in Thailand. Their deportation process is underway, the HT report stated.

When did the Luthra brothers book their Thailand tickets? According to officials involved in the probe, the booking was made through the MakeMyTrip platform in the early hours of December 7.

Officials said: “Even as the Goa Police and Goa Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue the people trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country.”

Police maintain that both Gaurav and Saurav Luthra left India shortly thereafter and are currently in Thailand. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) has been issued by a Goa court.

What is the latest on the arrests in the Arpora nightclub fire case? The Goa Police team on Thursday brought Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, back to Goa for questioning. Gupta had been granted a 36-hour transit remand by Delhi’s Saket Court on December 10.

The December 6 blaze at the Arpora nightclub killed 25 people—five tourists and 20 staff members—making it one of the worst fire tragedies recorded in the state’s hospitality sector.

Police confirmed that Gupta “has been arrested in the Goa Club fire incident,” while noting that the other accused, the Luthra brothers, remain absconding.

What did Delhi Police tell the court? During court proceedings in Delhi, police informed the Rohini Court that the Luthra brothers had left the country “soon after the Goa club fire tragedy,” prompting the issuance of the NBW.

State counsel argued against any protection for the accused, stating that the brothers were “deliberately evading investigation”.

The Luthras, however, told the court through their lawyers that they had been “apprehended upon landing in India” and maintained that their earlier travel to Thailand was work-related. Their counsel argued that the brothers sought only limited transit protection to approach a court in Goa.

The Rohini Court questioned the maintainability of their anticipatory bail applications on the grounds that the applicants were not currently within the court’s territorial jurisdiction.

What actions are being taken in Goa after the tragedy? Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the official inquiry report would be completed within eight days. He added that the state had begun disbursing compensation to victims’ families and would intensify compliance inspections at hotels, clubs and entertainment venues.

The district administration also demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, owned by Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane.

Why is the investigation focused on possible evasion? The timing of the Luthra brothers’ departure has become central to the investigation, particularly as emergency responders were still battling the blaze when the travel booking was made. Police say the timing suggests intent to avoid questioning, while the defence maintains the travel had been pre-planned.