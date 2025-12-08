Goa nightclub owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, say police

Goa nightclub owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, say police

Garvit Bhirani
Published8 Dec 2025, 10:17 PM IST
Goa nightclub owners fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, say police (Image: HT)
Goa nightclub owners fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, say police (Image: HT)(HT_PRINT)

Goa nightclub fire: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, hours after the tragedy that killed 25 people, officials said on Monday. It led police to seek Interpol’s assistance, they added.

In a statement, Goa Police mentioned that both left for Phuket at 5:30 AM on December 7.

Their escape came to light after police launched an extensive search following the registration of an FIR.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaGoa nightclub owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, say police
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.