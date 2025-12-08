Goa nightclub owners Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, say police

Goa nightclub fire: Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, fled to Thailand by IndiGo flight, hours after the tragedy that killed 25 people, officials said on Monday. It led police to seek Interpol’s assistance, they added.

In a statement, Goa Police mentioned that both left for Phuket at 5:30 AM on December 7.

Their escape came to light after police launched an extensive search following the registration of an FIR.