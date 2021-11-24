Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM festival will not be held this year.

"The state government has refused the permission to host the Sunburn festival in Goa. I have already signed the file refusing the permission," Sawant said after chairing a state cabinet meeting refusing to elaborate.

Speaking on this, state tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said it is the CM's prerogative whether to refuse or allow permission to organise the Sunburn festival.

"Any decision on hosting any event is taken by the CM. They (CMO) know the pandemic situation and the SOPs. The file had come to us, we had sent it to (CMO) for a decision. The final decision is taken by the CM," said Ajgaonkar.

"I felt that it should be held. I wanted it to happen. What people want should happen. The CM has taken a decision after studying the matter. I cannot take any decision, without final approval from the CM. The CM has not informed me about rejecting the file yet," he added.

The Sunburn Festival, organised by Percept Live, was slated to be held on 28, 29 and 30 December this year at Vagator beach in north Goa, with over 60 international and local artists performing across three stages.

Organisers had announced in October that access to the festival will be granted to only those audience members who have been fully vaccinated and that they will be adhering to health and safety measures and "all applicable Covid-19 government guidelines".

With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO of Percept Live, had said there is a "renewed optimism" for the live event industry.

“While Covid19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it's finally time to 'Live, Love, And Dance Again'. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines," he said.

"The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia's biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa," he added.

The festival was not held in Goa last year as well, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.