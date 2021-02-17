Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa: Off-shore casinos get six-month extension till September-end
Goa ports Minister Michael Lobo said that casino industry helps Goa's economy and generates employment. (Representative image)

Goa: Off-shore casinos get six-month extension till September-end

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Vessels with casinos that are anchored to Mandovi river, can continue their operations for another six months, the Goa government said
  • Earlier, the state government led by late Manohar Parrikar had said that off-shore casinos would be moved out of the river to another location

The Goa government on Wednesday granted an extension of six months to the off-shore casinos operating on Mandovi river in Panaji. Vessels with casinos that are anchored to Mandovi river, can continue their operations for another six months from 31 March to 30 September, the Goa government said. At present there are six off-shore casinos o the Mandovi river.

The Goa government on Wednesday granted an extension of six months to the off-shore casinos operating on Mandovi river in Panaji. Vessels with casinos that are anchored to Mandovi river, can continue their operations for another six months from 31 March to 30 September, the Goa government said. At present there are six off-shore casinos o the Mandovi river.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has granted the extension for off-shore casinos to remain in Mandovi river till an alternate location is recommended to them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

$59 million Hong Kong flat sale sets new Asia record

2 min read . 03:26 PM IST

India to be among the fastest-growing emerging economies in FY22: S&P Global Ratings

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives second dose of Covid vaccine

2 min read . 03:24 PM IST

Lockdown won't be implemented, but situation worrisome: Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

1 min read . 03:04 PM IST

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has granted the extension for off-shore casinos to remain in Mandovi river till an alternate location is recommended to them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

$59 million Hong Kong flat sale sets new Asia record

2 min read . 03:26 PM IST

India to be among the fastest-growing emerging economies in FY22: S&P Global Ratings

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives second dose of Covid vaccine

2 min read . 03:24 PM IST

Lockdown won't be implemented, but situation worrisome: Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

1 min read . 03:04 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier, the state government led by late Manohar Parrikar had said that off-shore casinos would be moved out of the river to another location owing to the opposition from locals and NGOs.

Goa ports Minister Michael Lobo said that casino industry helps Goa's economy and generates employment. "We get revenue from the casinos after charging fees for annual renewal of their licence. In addition, we also get revenue in the form of GST from them. Every year the renewal fees is levied by departments like Excise, Food and Drugs Administration and others," Lobo said earlier.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had mooted the idea of creating an entertainment zone near the upcoming international airport at Mopa in North Goa. He hinted that these casinos can be shifted in that area, according to reports.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.