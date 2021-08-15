The Goa government extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state for eight more days till 23 August, CM Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, CM Sawant has also said that Goa became the first state in the country to give one dose of coronavirus vaccine to 90% of its eligible population.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign, Sawant said the entire eligible population in the coastal state will get the first dose soon. “I am proud to announce that Goa has become the first state to cover 90 per cent of its population with the first dose," Sawant said during a state-level function in the state capital Panaji.

He said the state fought the pandemic ably due to the efforts of frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors, who were on the field during the outbreak of the disease, he said. The state government continued with all the social welfare schemes during the pandemic, he added.

Goa on Saturday registered 88 fresh Covid-19 cases and 120 recoveries, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,168 with no fresh fatality being reported during the day.

With the new additions, the number of cases in Goa rose to 1,72,431 and recoveries to 1,68,338, leaving the state with 925 active cases, the official said.

With 5,416 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Goa has gone up to 11,23,864, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.