Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 140 seats out of total 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10. He also welcomed the victorious BJP candidates of the State Panchayat elections, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking to media persons here, the Chief Minister said, "On August 10, a total of 186 panchayat bodies went to polls in Goa. The results have been declared on Friday and we (BJP) have won 140 seats. We swapped Assembly, Lok Sabha and now Panchayat elections. This shows our work. I am sure that the Central Committee will appreciate it."

Meanwhile,, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told ANI that for the first time, any political party in Goa has won so many seats in Panchayat elections. He called it a historic victory of BJP.

The Panchayat elections in Goa were held on August 10 and the result was declared on August 12. This time, Goa had reported a 78.70% voter turnout for the panchayat polls.

Savita Tawadkar, wife of Goa Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Ramaesh Tawadkar wife has won panchayat election from Poinguinim, while Bhago Bhairo Varak, an 82-year-old candidate from Ward 6 of the Van Moulingue Kudchire Gram Panchayat, won this year's election.

Sunita Bugde is the winner of the panchayat elections in Ward 2 Vaidongar Parcem. She won by a margin of 127 votes as she polled 274 votes out of 493 votes. A 72 years old leader, Rukmini Gaonkar won from Ward 7 of Dabal Kirlapal village

Before the counting of votes began yesterday, Goa BJP President Sadanand Set Tanavade claimed maximum Panchayats under BJP rule. He had already said over 900 BJP supporters have won.

Meanwhile, North Goa district has 97 panchayats with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 contested polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa. There are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa and 4,11,153 in South Goa, as per official data.





(With agencies inputs)












