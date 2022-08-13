Goa panchayat polls: BJP wins 140 out of 186 seats2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 06:05 AM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed the victorious BJP candidates of the State Panchayat elections.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 140 seats out of total 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10. He also welcomed the victorious BJP candidates of the State Panchayat elections, according to news agency ANI.