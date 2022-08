Sunita Bugde is the winner of the panchayat elections in Ward 2 Vaidongar Parcem.

She won by a margin of 127 votes as she polled 274 votes out of 493 votes.

5 elected from panel headed by Balaji Gawas, setback for BJP.

Goa Chief Minister claims ‘clean sweep for the BJP'.

Daniel Lobo son of Michael Lobo wins from Parra.

Here is the list of St Cruz Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Elson Braganca

Ward No 2: Lafira Fernandes

Ward No 3: Inacio Pereira

Ward No 4: Luisa Fernandes

Ward No 5: Sandeep Sawant

Ward No 6: Manguesh Gaunco

Ward No 7: Jennifer Oliveira

Ward No 8: Peter Araujo

Ward No 9: Perpetua Dsouza

Ward No 10: Rosy Fernandes

Ward No 11: Amabelle Gomes

Here is the list of Varkhand - Nagzar Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Rupesh Mavalankar

Ward No 2: Gauri Josalkar

Ward No 3: Sabaji Parab

Ward No 4: Vasant Naik

Ward No 5: Devidas Chari

Ward No 6: Mayuri Tulaskar

Ward No 7: Kavita Kambali

Goa BJP President, Sadanand Set Tanavade claimed maximum Panchayats under BJP rule. He said over 900 BJP supporters have won.

Here is the list of Batim Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Krishnanath naik

Ward No 2: Maria Fernandes

Ward No 3: Esperanca fernandes

Ward No 4: Francisco dsouza

Ward No 5: Sabina Fernandes

Ward No 6: cateina Fernandes

Ward No 7: Mazel Fernandes

Here is the list of Cumbharjua Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Sudhir Phadte

Ward No 2: Archana Parab

Ward No 3: Krishna Parab

Ward No 4: Suresh Naik

Ward No 5: Anuj Naik

Ward No 6: Nandakumar Shet

Ward No 7: Vinda Joshi

Ward No 8: Sachin Gawde

Ward No 9: Sejal Narvekar

Here is the list of Pisurlem Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Bijali s Gawade

Ward No 2: Suverna b Shilkar

Ward No 3: Devanand v Porob

Ward No 4: Atamaram l Porob

Ward No 5: Rajesh R Jalmi

Ward No 6: Rupesh Krishna Gawade

Ward No 7: Namdev B Chari

Hers is the list of Colva Panchayat Election Winners :

Ward No 1: Suzie Fernandes

Ward No 2: Menino Fernandes

Ward No 3: Pio Furtado

Ward No 4: Dalan Rodrigues

Ward No 5: Domingos Rodrigues

Ward No 6: Teresa Silva

Ward No 7: Menino Fernandes

Ward No 8: Vally Pacheco

Ward No 9: Edna Serrao

Netravali Panchayat: TMC leader Rakhi Naik wins

Laxmikant Chimulkar has defeated Savio Almeida who held the Sarpanch post for 25 years.

Here is the list of Thivim Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Arjun Oraskar

Ward No 2: Michael Fernandes

Ward No 3: Sunita Salgaonkar

Ward No 4: Shivdas Kambli

Ward No 5: Shubham Parab

Ward No 6: Radha Kharvat

Ward No 7: Vyankatesh Satordekar

Ward No 8: Tulsidas Shinde

Ward No 9: Hashata Calangutkar

Ward No 10: Priti Arolkar

Ward No 11: Samiksha Mayekar

72 years old Rukmini Gaonkar wins from Ward 7 of Dabal Kirlapal village

Here is the list of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Aaron Gomes

Ward No 2: Acantro Mascarenhas

Ward No 3: Marcelino Godinho

Ward No 4: Joyce Dias

Ward No 5: Darshan Naik

Ward No 6: Piedade Cardozo

Ward No 7: Valent Fernandes

Ward No 8: Gabriel Oliveira

Ward No 9: Georgina Tereza

Ward No 10: Carmina Fernandes

Ward No 11: Linda Fernandes

Here is the list of Soccoro Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Ashley Lobo

Ward No 2: Sonia Pednekar

Ward No 3: Rajaram S Shetgaonkar

Ward No 4: Deepak Satardekar

Ward No 5: Gauri Volvoikar

Ward No 6: Deepika Uday Pednekar

Ward No 7: Maya Keni

Ward No 8: Shital Arolkar

Ward No 9: Sachi Manjrekar

Ward No 10: Sarvesh Halarnkar

Ward No 11: Rovlu Parsekar

Here is the list of Curti Khandepar Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Abhijit Gaude

Ward No 2: Manish Gaude

Ward No 3: Wilma Pareira

Ward No 4: Harish Naik

Ward No 5: Nilkant Naik

Ward No 6: Parvin Tahsildar

Ward No 7: Babu Chari

Ward No 8: Naved Tahsildar

Ward No 9: Sajidbi Sayed

Ward No 10: Sanjana Naik

Ward No 11: Bhika Kerkar

Here is the list of Tuem Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Nilesh Kandolkar

Ward No 2: Anita salgaokar

Ward No 3: Uday Mandrekar

Ward No 4: Manohar Pednekar

Ward No 5: Sulaksha Naik

Ward No 6: Sweeti Naik

Ward No 7: Anil Harmalkar

Here is the list of Siridao - Palem Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No 1: Nutan Shirodkar

Ward No 2: Joylon Afonso

Ward No 3: Bharat Shirodkar

Ward No 4: Jeetendra Mangeshkar

Ward No 5: Teja Kunkolikar

Ward No 6: Suwarna Cuncalienkar

Ward No 7: Kush Palkar

Here is the list of Neura Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No-1: Aditya Sawant

Ward No-2: Honorina Araujo

Ward No-3: Dinesh Naik

Ward No-4: Joel Gonsalves

Ward No-5: Pratap Naik

Ward No-6: Sunita Naik

Ward No-7: Manisha Naik

MLA Jit Arolkar stake claim on on Agarwada-Chopdem Panchayat with 5 wards out of 7

Here is the list of St Andre Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No-1: Carolina Dsouza

Ward No-2: Rajeshri Chari

Ward No-3: Iyno De Souza

Ward No-4: Francisco DSouza

Ward No-5: Angelo Fernandes

Ward No-6: Monica Miranda

Ward No-7: Mayur Dhond

Ward No-8: Andre Pereira

Ward No-9: Emilia Carvalho

Goa Assembly Speaker's wife win from Poinguinim:

Savita Tawadkar, wife of Goa Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Ramaesh Tawadkar wife has won panchayat election from Poinguinim.

Here is the list of Calangute Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No-1: Paulo Mathias

Ward No-2: Prasad Shirodkar

Ward No-3: Sunita Mayekar

Ward No-4: Geeta Parab

Ward No-5: Savio Gonsalvis

Ward No-6: Joseph Sequeira

Ward No-7: Francis Rodriguez

Ward No-8: Alex Coutinho

Ward No-9: Swapnesh Vaigankar

Ward No-10: Annie Fernando's

Ward No-11: Filomena Rodriguez

Here is the list of Guleli Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No-1: Akshita Gawade

Ward No-2: Jyoti Gaokar

Ward No-3: Shidu vaman Gaokar

Ward No-4: Santoshi Naik

Ward No-5: Nitesh Gawade

Ward No-6: Retanakar kaskar

Ward No-7: Prehanti Melekar

Speaker of Ramesh Tawadkar, claims BJP victory respective constituencies

"We have won three out of nine panchayat bodies. We will win in all the nine panchayats," Tawadkar told PTI.

However, BJP's Goa spokesman Urfan Mulla, who contested from Rumdamol panchayat in South Goa, lost the election.

Here is the list of winners for Village Panchayat of Veling – Priol – Cuncoliem, Ponda Taluka:

Ward 1: Harsha Hemant Gaude (228 votes)

Ward 2: Rangnath Madhu Kunkalekar (184 votes)

Ward 3: Aditi Devidas Gaude (348 votes)

Ward 4: Subhash Vasudev Gaude (320 votes)

Ward 5: Ranjeet Sadanand Prabhudesai (363 votes)

Ward 6: Vaibhavi Virendra Mardolkar (298 votes)

Ward 7: Ashok Dharma Jalmi (256 votes)

Here is list of winners for Casne Amberem Poroscodem panchayat:

Ward-1: Rupesh Haldankar

Ward-2: Prity Haldankar

Ward-3: Eknath Teli

Ward-4: Mukun Khaznekar

Ward-5: Siddhi Gadekar

Ward-6: Nisha Haldankar

Ward-7: Darshan Haldankar

Here is the list of winners for Penha de Franca panchayat:

Ward-1: Shantaram Naik

Ward-2: Ravi Naik

Ward-3: Francis Dsouza

Ward-4: Matilda Vaz

Ward-5: Narayan

Ward-6: Swapnil Chodankar

Ward-7: Deepali Vernekar

Ward-8: Siddhesh Naik (Unppossed)

Ward-9: Pushkar Shirodkar

Ward-10: Vishanti Dessai

Ward-11: Safar Phadte

Mixed bag of results:

Even as the counting of votes for the Goa panchayat elections is underway on Friday, the results declared till afternoon indicated a mixed bag, with the candidates supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, opposition Congress and the Revolutionary Goans Party winning some local bodies, according to news agency PTI.

Here in the list of Dhargal Pernem panchayat results

Ward No-1: Diptisha Naroji

Ward No-2: Prity Kanolkar

Ward No-3: Arjun Kanolkar

Ward No-4: Aniket Salgaonkar

Ward No-5: Satish Dhumal

Ward No-6: Daji Bhiku Shirodkar

Ward No-7: Amita Harmalkar

Ward No-8: Dilip Vir

Ward No-9: Pradeep Naik

Here is the list of Kavlem panchayat election winners:

Ward 1: Vithoba Gaude

Ward 2: Sarvesh Amonkar

Ward 3: Sushant Kapleshwarkar

Ward 4: Priya

Ward 5: Yogesh kavlekar

Ward 6: Sumitra Santosh Naik

Ward 7: Manoja Naik

Ward 8: Sonali Tendulkar

Ward 9: Satvashila Naik

Senior most candidate in election win:

Bhago Bhairo Varak, an 82-year-old candidate from Ward 6 of the Van Moulingue Kudchire Gram Panchayat, won this year's election.

Here is the list of Kothoda Panchayat Election Winners:

Ward No-1: Nandini Mhalsekar

Ward No-2: Prashila Gaokar

Ward No-3: Pratima vendekar

Ward No-4: Namdev Rane

Ward No-5: Rajaram Parwar

Ward No-6: Saloni Gaokar

Ward No-7: Rohidas Gaok