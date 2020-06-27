Goa people can apply for govt, private jobs through single portal

Goa government has created a job portal to provide information about the vacancies in government and private sectors.

“A portal has been launched to allow notification of job vacancies by the private establishment, government departments, autonomous bodies, educational institutes for the registered job seekers," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said on Friday.

He also said that the portal will help the common people in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is part of a series of measures announced by the state government on Friday to help the industries and the people in the state to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The recruitment portal is meant for those who have registered their names with the employment exchange in Goa. “The employment exchange has so far recommended the names of qualified job seekers to 19 private companies through the portal," Sawant informed.

Among the other measures taken by the Goa government, late payment surcharge will be waived on electricity bills with the due date between 24 March to 30 June, provided the payment is made by 15 July.

And those who have taken loan from e-credit societies can avail three months moratorium on EMIs for the period between April and June.

With inputs from agencies

