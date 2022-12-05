A minor accident on the bridge over Goa's Zuari river caused a heavy traffic on Monday morning. Vehicles were stranded for more than three hours in heavy traffic on the national highway connecting Panaji to South Goa.
Many passengers also missed their flight from Dabolim airport, while some office-goers could not reach their workplace on time.
A tempo dashed an SUV on Zuari bridge, around 15 km from Panaji, disrupting vehicular movement in the morning, a senior police official told PTI.
The traffic was held up for 45 minutes before the two vehicles were towed away by a special crane. But the congestion continued as vehicles kept queuing up on the national highway, he added.
Several vehicles were stranded for more than three hours.
Kedar Mapexencar, a real estate professional who was travellong with his children told PTI, “We were heading to Panaji from Margao when we got stuck in the traffic jam for more than three hours. We chose to return home, as the congestion was heavy and there was no possibility of crossing the bridge."
Another traveller, Avit Narvekar, missed his flight to Mumbai.
“We left well before time, but could not reach the airport," he said. When contacted, a senior Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said they had not received any formal complaints about the delay in reaching the airport.
“We have not received any formal complaint about passengers missing their flight," the official said, adding that the management will seek details of such instances, if any, considering the traffic jam reported on the highway.
