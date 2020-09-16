Goa: Pernem tunnel restored, normal train route resumes

PANAJI : The Konkan Railway on Wednesday said the restoration work of Goa's Pernem tunnel, which was affected by a landslide last month, has been completed and trains have started taking the normal route.

Trains on the Konkan Railway route were diverted since August 6, after a landslide in the tunnel at Pernem in North Goa district following heavy rains.

Trains on the Konkan Railway route were diverted since August 6, after a landslide in the tunnel at Pernem in North Goa district following heavy rains.

"The restoration work of Pernem tunnel at Km 384/6-7 between Madure and Pernem stations of Karwar region is successfully completed. The track fit certificate was issued at 2200 hrs on September 15 and traffic is restored," a spokesman of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited said.

Six trains which were either diverted via Madgaon- Londa-Miraj-Pune-Panvel or cancelled have been restored to their original route, he added.