Goa plans to vaccinate all above 18 by July-end, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa government plans to vaccinate all in the age group of 18 to 44 years by July 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday stated by saying "want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100% vaccination". He further urged the citizens eligible for vaccination to cooperate and get themselves inoculated.

While talking to reporters, the CM said, I want people who are eligible for vaccination to get themselves inoculated. Goa has set a target of July 30 to vaccinate the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

"I want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100 per cent vaccination (for the people above 18 years)," Sawant said.

Widening the scope for vaccination

Pointing out that the Goa government has widened the scope for vaccination, Sawant said, state has prioritised phase-wise vaccination for parents with young children, differently abled, seafarers, operators of motorcycle taxis, taxis and rickshaws, the chief minister said.

"We had opened up vaccination for parents of children below two years of age and also for those with comorbid conditions on Thursday," he said adding, "I had taken a review and found that only 1,300 people had gotten themselves vaccinated under this category."

Sawant further said the state government has now widened the scope for vaccination under priority groups, covering parents of children till the age of five.

Decision on lockdown extension on June 6

When asked about the state-wide curfew, which is scheduled to end on June 7, the chief minister said he will be holding a review meeting on June 6 to decide about the same.

"We will take a stock of the situation before deciding on the curfew," he said.

Goa government last week extended the ongoing Covid curfew in the state till 7 June, 7 am. "Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021," Sawant had tweeted.

Goa, which has a population of 16 lakh, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last one month.

Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,57,847, after 572 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 1,695 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 17 died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries reached 1,45,437 and the toll stood at 2,710, he said, adding that there are currently 9,700 active cases in the state, the official said.

With the addition of 3,331 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 8,34,703, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

