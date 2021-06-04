Goa plans to vaccinate all above 18 by July-end, says CM Pramod Sawant

2 min read.Updated: 04 Jun 2021, 04:30 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
Goa government plans to vaccinate all in the age group of 18 to 44 years by July 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday stated by saying "want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100% vaccination". He further urged the citizens eligible for vaccination to cooperate and get themselves inoculated.
While talking to reporters, the CM said, I want people who are eligible for vaccination to get themselves inoculated. Goa has set a target of July 30 to vaccinate the entire population in the age group of 18 to 44 years.
"I want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100 per cent vaccination (for the people above 18 years)," Sawant said.
Widening the scope for vaccination
Pointing out that the Goa government has widened the scope for vaccination, Sawant said, state has prioritised phase-wise vaccination for parents with young children, differently abled, seafarers, operators of motorcycle taxis, taxis and rickshaws, the chief minister said.
"We had opened up vaccination for parents of children below two years of age and also for those with comorbid conditions on Thursday," he said adding, "I had taken a review and found that only 1,300 people had gotten themselves vaccinated under this category."
Sawant further said the state government has now widened the scope for vaccination under priority groups, covering parents of children till the age of five.