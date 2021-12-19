Goa: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth 600 cr on Liberation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at Goa and inaugurated multiple development projects at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium worth over Rs600 core on Goa Liberation Day.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

During the event, Modi also felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

These projects included the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, a super speciality block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, aviation skill development centre at Mopa Airport and the gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister said the land and sea of Goa have been blessed with nature's boon.

"The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. And today, this enthusiasm of the people of Goa, is adding to the pride of liberation," the Prime Minister said.

In the context of LIberation Day, the PM reiterated that “The people of Goa also did not allow the movements for liberation and Swaraj to stop. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in the history of India. This is because India is not just political power. India is an idea, a family that stands for protecting interests of humanity."

“Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa," he added.

Recalling his recent meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, Modi said the sentiments of the head of the Catholic Church was overwhelming for him.

"I must tell you what he said after my invitation. Pope Francis said, 'This is the greatest gift you have given me'. This is his love for India's diversity, our vibrant democracy," he said.

The Prime Minister released 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of Goa Liberation Movement. A 'Meghdoot Post Card' depicting a collage of pictures of different events during the Goa Liberation Struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister distributed awards to the best Panchayat/Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa Programme.

Earlier today, PM Modi offered floral tributes at Martyrs' Memorial in Panaji and attended Sail Parade and FlyPast on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics