Goa Police arrests AIFF official Deepak Sharma after women footballer allege physical assault
All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police in a physical assault case on Saturday. Days ago, two female footballers had lodged a complaint against him about physical assault Indian Women’s League-2
Goa police arrested All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two female footballers during Indian Women’s League-2. After the complaint, Sharma was asked to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe in the case.