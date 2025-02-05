Goa news: The Goa police suspended a woman police constable on Wednesday, February 5, for allegedly misappropriating ₹17.3 lakh in traffic fines, within over 11 months at the Bicholim police station in North Goa.

The woman constable, who was originally posted at the Bicholim police station and later transferred to the escort cell, has since returned the misappropriated ₹17.3 lakh to the state treasury, reported Hindustan Times.

How was the woman constable caught The Bicholim police inspector conducted a preliminary enquiry, after which the misappropriation was confirmed. This lead to a more detailed inquiry by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

“An inquiry was ordered immediately after the matter came to light. The concerned police personnel was suspended and the amount in question was deposited in the government account. As per outcome of enquiry further action will be taken,” the Goa Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The investigation began after officials detected discrepancies between official bank deposit receipts and internal traffic police records.

Mumbai traffic police collects ₹ 89 lakh in traffic fines The Goa incident is not the first case where the traffic police have collected lakhs of money in fines for traffic rules violations. On New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police collected a staggering ₹89 lakh from issuing challans.

₹ 12,362 crore collected in fines Between 2019 and 2024, 31 states and Union Territories collected approximately ₹12,632 crore in fines for traffic rule violation, reported the Times of India. During this period, 18.2 crore e-challans were issued for violations.