Goa police constable collects over ₹17 lakh in traffic fines, suspended

  • Goa news: The Goa police suspended a woman constable for misappropriating 17.3 lakh in traffic fines. The matter came to light after investigations into discrepancies in official records

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated5 Feb 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Goa police constable collects over ₹17 lakh in traffic fines, suspended (Representative image)(Hindustan Times)

Goa news: The Goa police suspended a woman police constable on Wednesday, February 5, for allegedly misappropriating 17.3 lakh in traffic fines, within over 11 months at the Bicholim police station in North Goa.

The woman constable, who was originally posted at the Bicholim police station and later transferred to the escort cell, has since returned the misappropriated 17.3 lakh to the state treasury, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Chennai traffic constable & boyfriend held for raping 13-year-old girl

How was the woman constable caught

The Bicholim police inspector conducted a preliminary enquiry, after which the misappropriation was confirmed. This lead to a more detailed inquiry by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Advertisement

“An inquiry was ordered immediately after the matter came to light. The concerned police personnel was suspended and the amount in question was deposited in the government account. As per outcome of enquiry further action will be taken,” the Goa Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

The investigation began after officials detected discrepancies between official bank deposit receipts and internal traffic police records.

Also Read | Viral video: Traffic cop assaults man as Guv’s convoy passes through in Bhopal

Mumbai traffic police collects 89 lakh in traffic fines

The Goa incident is not the first case where the traffic police have collected lakhs of money in fines for traffic rules violations. On New Year's Eve, the Mumbai traffic police collected a staggering 89 lakh from issuing challans.

12,362 crore collected in fines

Between 2019 and 2024, 31 states and Union Territories collected approximately 12,632 crore in fines for traffic rule violation, reported the Times of India. During this period, 18.2 crore e-challans were issued for violations.

Advertisement
Also Read | Kolkata, Bengaluru lead India’s traffic congestion; Mumbai, Delhi also make list

Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 2,495 crore in fines, followed by Haryana with 1,465 crore and Bihar with 1,404 crore. Among Union Territories, Delhi collected 571 crore in fines. The increase in fines and penalties followed the enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicle Act in 2019, stated the TOI report.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaGoa police constable collects over ₹17 lakh in traffic fines, suspended
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 07:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget