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Goa police grill organisers over funding, intent behind pro-Umar Khalid placards during student protest: Report

The Goa police last week detained two youths for allegedly expressing support for jailed student activist Umar Khalid during celebrations over former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Livemint( with inputs from PTI)
Updated30 Jul 2026, 12:31 PM IST
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Hyderabad: A Cockroach Janta party (CJP) supporter wearing an Iron Man mask takes part in a march celebrating the victory of student protest across the nation over the NEET paper leak issue, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_29_2026_000563B)
Hyderabad: A Cockroach Janta party (CJP) supporter wearing an Iron Man mask takes part in a march celebrating the victory of student protest across the nation over the NEET paper leak issue, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_29_2026_000563B)(PTI)
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The Goa police have posed questions to organisers about the finances and ‘intent’ behind a few student protests in the coastal state where pro-Umar Khalid slogans were allegedly raised, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI on 30 July.

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The Goa police last week detained two youths for allegedly expressing support for jailed student activist Umar Khalid during celebrations over former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Also Read | Pellet guns at CJP Protest: SC says graded response required in some cases

Khalid has been arrested in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The coastal state police had also questioned organisers of two protests in Mapusa and Panaji last week seeking Pradhan's resignation.

Officials said both events had been organised by NGO Uzvaad. A local group, 'Citizens of Mapusa', had filed a police complaint, raising objections to pro-Khalid placards.

NGO secretary summoned

The Panaji police on Wednesday summoned Amreen Shaikh, secretary of the NGO that had organised the gatherings.

The news agency report quoted sources as saying that the investigating officer asked around 240 questions, primarily about the funding for the protest and the alleged intention behind raising slogans in support of Umar Khalid.

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The questions that were asked were basically part of the investigation.

"The investigating officer asked Shaikh questions such as: 'Who was leading the protest? Are you a member of any WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal group related to the protest? How did you travel to the venue? What did you intend to achieve through the protest? Are you associated with any political party, social organisation, or student organisation?'" the source told PTI.

Also Read | SC disapproves own ruling denying bail to Umar Khalid - ‘Bail is rule’

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Harischandra Madkaikar told PTI on Thursday that the investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by a group. "The questions that were asked were basically part of the investigation," he said, adding that after the interrogation, the organisers were allowed to go.

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