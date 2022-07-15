Goa: Police won't stop your vehicle unless visible traffic violation, read more

IGP Omvir Singh passed the order after several complaints were received by tourists and locals traffic policemen in Goa stops unnecessarily for the want of checking of requisite documentations.
With several complaints from visitors as well as locals of traffic policemen in Goa stops unnecessarily for the want of checking of requisite documentations, state's Inspector general of police (IGP) Omvir Singh on 15 July ordered vehicles would be stopped only if there was a visible traffic violation.
"It has been reported that traffic police are stopping the vehicles needlessly and unnecessarily for the want of checking of requisite documentations of the vehicles/motorist. Due to this practice, the general public are alleging undue harassment and have alleged inconvenience," the FPJ quoted Singh as saying.
Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate had earlier alleged that tourists are being routinely harassed in Goa by the traffic police officials.
"I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are basically here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that," Monserrate, Panaji MLA, had said.
Following the complaints, IGP Singh said, "Police are for the services of the general public and should be the problem solver. The main role of traffic police is to monitor the traffic flow and focus on ensuring that traffic goes smoothly."
"All the SDPOS, DySP Traffic, Incharges of Traffic Cell and Police Stations are hereby ordered to ensure that henceforth vehicles should be stopped only if there is a visible traffic violation. The defaulter, violator to be challaned by concerned DySP traffic and Police Inspectors strictly. Also, the documents of the defaulter motorist to be checked by the officer of the rank of DySP and Police Inspector only. No other police personnel is permitted for this purpose," order stated.
