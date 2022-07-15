Goa: Police won't stop your vehicle unless visible traffic violation, read more

"All the SDPOS, DySP Traffic, Incharges of Traffic Cell and Police Stations are hereby ordered to ensure that henceforth vehicles should be stopped only if there is a visible traffic violation. The defaulter, violator to be challaned by concerned DySP traffic and Police Inspectors strictly. Also, the documents of the defaulter motorist to be checked by the officer of the rank of DySP and Police Inspector only. No other police personnel is permitted for this purpose," order stated.